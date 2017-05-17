Featured
OPP identify woman killed in crash near Listowel
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 11:44AM EDT
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision east of Listowel has been identified as a 69-year-old woman from West Grey.
Wellington County OPP say Brenda Jones was the passenger in a minivan that was hit by a pickup truck that had run a stop sign.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, on Wellington Road 9 at Concession Road 6, north of Conestogo Lake and south of Moorefield.
The driver of the minivan was also taken to hospital, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously hurt.
Police say they’re still investigating the collision and expect to lay charges.
