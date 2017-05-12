

CTV London





Provincial Police have released the identity of a suspect at the centre of a manhunt that began Wednesday afternoon.

Glenn O’Neill, 29, of Huron Township is wanted for four counts of possess firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.

On Thursday police also said that the suspect had made threats against police.

The hunt for O’Neill brought investigators and tactical units to separate properties in Huron County and Bruce County on Thursday.

Investigators would like anyone with any knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the OPP.

Police want to remind the public not to approach the suspect if seen.