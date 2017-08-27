

CTV London





OPP have identified one of the deceased in a fiery weekend crash in the Bruce Peninsula that killed three people and seriously injured four others.

It happened Saturday night around 8 p.m., south of Tobermory.

Police closed the highway in both directions at Miller Lake after the head-on collision involving two vehicles on No. 6 between Lindsay Road 30 and Miller Lake Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police say a Dodge Charger was being driven erratically, southbound on Highway 6 when the driver collided head-on with a northbound SUV.

The impact resulted the SUV to catch fire.

The driver of the Charger was pronounced dead in hospital. He has been identified as Jim Thomas Johny, 30.

The passengers inside the vehicle have been identified as Shovani Pathak ,42, of Brampton; Sheena Varma, 31, of Brampton; Arun Sadana of Mississauga, 24, and Ravinder Kalsi, 39, of Brampton, who remains in critical condition.

Names of the deceased driver and passenger of the SUV are being withheld pending identification and notification of next-of-kin.