OPP identify motorcyclist killed in Oxford County crash
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV London
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 12:25PM EDT
OPP are releasing the name of a 46-year-old motorcyclist who was killed following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.
The deceased driver has been identified as Daryl Dougherty, of Norwich.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, south of Norwich.
Oxford County OPP say it involved a motorcycle, which was northbound on the highway, and a pickup truck, which was eastbound on Maple Dell Road.
ORNG Air Ambulance attended the scene, but did not transport the patient.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Highway 59 was expected to be closed in the area until late Thursday night.