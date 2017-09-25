

CTV London





OPP are releasing the name of a 46-year-old motorcyclist who was killed following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.

The deceased driver has been identified as Daryl Dougherty, of Norwich.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, south of Norwich.

Oxford County OPP say it involved a motorcycle, which was northbound on the highway, and a pickup truck, which was eastbound on Maple Dell Road.

ORNG Air Ambulance attended the scene, but did not transport the patient.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Highway 59 was expected to be closed in the area until late Thursday night.