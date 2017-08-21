

Oxford County OPP have released the identity of a 64-year-old woman who was killed when her motorcycle hit the back of a car stopped on Highway 401.

Sandra Mione-Kent, of Beamsville, Ont., was taken to hospital by Oxford County Emergency Medical Services, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the westbound lanes at Foldens Line, near Ingersoll.

Constable Stacey Culbert of the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police says vehicles had slowed to a stop because of a high volume of commuter traffic going through a construction zone.

Police say the motorcycle failed to stop, striking the back of a white Toyota.

The force of the impact created a chain reaction causing damage to three other vehicles ahead of the Toyota.

None of the occupants in the other vehicles were seriously injured.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.