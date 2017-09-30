

Middlesex OPP are investigating after a police cruiser was struck by a transport truck on the 401.

Around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes between Highbury Avenue and Veteran's Memorial Parkway.

Police say the trucker failed to move over and sideswiped the driver's side of the police vehicle causing significant damage.

The officer was inside the cruiser at the time but sustained only minor injuries.

The officer was taken to hospital.

The investigation continues.

Witnesses are asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.