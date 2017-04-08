

CTV London





Huron OPP continue to investigate a drowning on the Nine Mile River, north of Goderich.

At 5:53 p.m. Friday, emergency services, including Air Ornge, responded to a property located on Cransford Line to assist an unresponsive male.

The preliminary investigation has revealed two friends were canoeing the rapid waters of the Nine Mile River when their canoe struck a fallen tree.

Police say the canoe capsized and one of the males became trapped below the water surface. He was brought to shore by his friend, however despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency crews the male died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the exact cause of death.