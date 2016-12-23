

CTV London





A 49-year-old St. Clair man is facing a number of charges after police say he barricaded himself in a home for eight hours earlier this month.

OPP were called to a home in the 2800 block of McCallum Road, St. Clair Township in relation to a domestic dispute around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Officers attempted to communicate with a male party inside the residence who refused to cooperate, they said.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, Tactics and Rescue Unit and the Emergency Response and Canine Unit were requested to assist.

McCallum Line between Mandaumin Road and Brigden Road was closed for seven hours. The suspect was eventually apprehended just before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were sustained by the suspect or any involved officers during the incident.

The suspect is charged with:

• Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke or Strangle Another Person

• Assault with a Weapon (2 Counts)

• Mischief

• Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Assault

• Assault Causing Bodily Harm