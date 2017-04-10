

CTV London





Huron OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a man's death at a grain elevator near Exeter.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the grain elevator on Kirkton Road.

Police say a truck driver had just finished dropping off his load and had cleared the weigh station.

Prior to leaving the property, the driver stopped to check on the condition of his trailer.

He was later found lying pinned beneath one of the tractor-trailer tires.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity won't be announced until next-of-kin are notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.