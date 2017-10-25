Featured
OPP aerial patrol leads to decrease in fatalities, injuries
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 8:01AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 8:07AM EDT
The west region of the province patrolled by OPP – which includes London – has the highest number of fatal motor vehicle collisions in the province, police says.
In 2017, 78 fatal collisions have been investigated in which 90 people have died.
OPP implemented a traffic management plan in 2016 as a result of a 25 per cent spike in fatal crashes that year.
The plan included both ground and aerial patrol.
The Aerial Enforcement Program involved 127 officers. The results showed:
- Charged over 500 drivers (100 last week)
- Charged 287 commercial vehicle operators - the majority of the charges for following too close, distracted driving and failure to wear seat belt
- Completed 36 mechanical inspections on commercial motor vehicles
- Took 7 commercial motor vehicles off the road and out of service
Police say as a result, there is an 8 per cent decrease in the number of injuries this year to date and a 5 per cent decrease in the number of fatalities.