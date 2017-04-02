

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle and two other vehicles in Hanover Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Hanover Police received a call from a man about an ATV operating without lights in front of his property in the area of 12th Street and 10th Avenue. An officer located the ATV and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the ATV then collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street and 6th Avenue in Hanover. The vehicle that was struck by the ATV then struck a parked vehicle.

The 36-year-old driver of the ATV was taken to Hanover and District Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre in London where he remains in critical condition. No injuries were sustained by the driver and a passenger in the vehicle that was struck.

Hanover Police contacted the Special Investigations Unit. The SIU has designated one subject officer and three witness officers as part of this investigation. The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the collision to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, ext. 2038. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to the incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.