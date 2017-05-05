Featured
Ontario's Liberal Speaker won't run again in his Brant riding in 2018 election
Dave Levac speaks to reporters in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 21, 2011 shortly after being elected as Speaker of the Ontario legislature. (Maria Babbage / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 11:15AM EDT
BRANTFORD, Ont. -- The Liberal Speaker of Ontario's legislature says he won't run again for his Brant seat in next year's election.
Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government has been struggling in the polls, but Dave Levac says it would be wrong for anyone to use his announcement against the party.
Levac says he is retiring after 45 years of public service.
Levac has been the legislature's Speaker since 2011, taking a firm though sometimes futile stand against politicians' heckling in question period.
He was first elected to represent Brant in 1999, and after the Liberals came to power in 2003 he served in various parliamentary assistant roles before becoming Speaker.
Before entering politics, Levac worked as an elementary school teacher and principal.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.