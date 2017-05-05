

The Canadian Press





BRANTFORD, Ont. -- The Liberal Speaker of Ontario's legislature says he won't run again for his Brant seat in next year's election.

Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government has been struggling in the polls, but Dave Levac says it would be wrong for anyone to use his announcement against the party.

Levac says he is retiring after 45 years of public service.

Levac has been the legislature's Speaker since 2011, taking a firm though sometimes futile stand against politicians' heckling in question period.

He was first elected to represent Brant in 1999, and after the Liberals came to power in 2003 he served in various parliamentary assistant roles before becoming Speaker.

Before entering politics, Levac worked as an elementary school teacher and principal.