Featured
Ontario ombudsman set to release inmate-segregation report
EMDC
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:35AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's ombudsman will release a special report on inmate segregation today.
In December, Paul Dube announced an investigation into how the province tracks and reviews the placement of inmates in solitary confinement.
He said the investigation had been sparked by hundreds of complaints.
Dube has previously called for various reforms to the use of segregation.
They include an end to indefinite solitary confinement.
The Correctional Services Ministry has also been reviewing prisoner isolation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.