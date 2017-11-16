

The Canadian Press





Ontario's New Democrats have blocked an attempt by the Liberal government to table back-to-work legislation today to end a nearly five-week strike by college faculty.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says unanimous support of the legislation would have meant students could return to class on Monday morning.

But the NDP blocked a government attempt to table the bill after the normally scheduled time period for introducing legislation this evening.

The Liberals will now ask the Speaker to reconvene the legislature Friday, when it normally does not sit, so the legislation can be introduced.

The Liberals say the House could sit through the weekend until the legislation is passed.

Wynne had asked the colleges and the union representing striking faculty to return to the bargaining table today after workers voted to reject a contract offer, but within several hours the two sides reached an impasse.