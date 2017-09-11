

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario legislature is back in session today and hiking the minimum wage and dealing with legalized marijuana will be two of the government's major priorities.

The government is going to push through a bill that would boost the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019.

The government also intends to legislate its plan to sell marijuana to adults, which involves opening up to 150 standalone stores run by the province's liquor control board.

But the opposition parties will try to keep a spotlight on two trials involving senior Ontario Liberals.

One deals with allegations of breach of trust against two aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty while the other involves Election Act charges concerning a 2015 byelection in Sudbury.

Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to testify in the Election Act trial in Sudbury on Wednesday and Opposition leader Patrick Brown says it's a sad day when Ontarians must see their premier called into court as a witness.