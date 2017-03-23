

CTV London





Elgin County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a crash between a school bus and a SUV in Rodney on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Queen Street and Third Street around 4 p.m. for a crash between a bus and a 2010 White Dodge Journey.

At the time of the collision, the school bus was stationary. Police say the Dodge Journey collided with the rear end of the school bus.

There were approximately 50 school-aged youth aboard the bus at the time of the collision.

St. Thomas Elgin ambulance attended the scene and assessed the school aged youth.

No students were transported to hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported by ambulance to hospital with minor injuries.

West Elgin Fire attended the scene and assisted. A second school bus came and the remaining youth were transported back home.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.