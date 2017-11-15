Featured
One person rushed to hospital in critical condition following fire
Fire in an upper unit at Maple Village on Hamilton Road injured one. (Jim Knight /CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 1:04PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 1:48PM EST
One person is in critical condition following a fire at a supportive housing facility on Hamilton Road.
Firefighters were called to Maple Village Residence, which is a 45-unit, wheelchair accessible residence around the noon hour.
Residents were evacuated due to thick smoke.
The fire was quickly extinguished and ventiliation work started at the facility.