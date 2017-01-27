Featured
One person pulled from burning vehicle: witnesses
A van fire at a parking lot on Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive has London's major crimes unit investigating in London, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Courtesy Shannon Keith Best)
An incident at a parking lot on Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive has London's major crimes unit investigating.
Emergency crews were called to the area after reports of a vehicle fire just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
Witness Shannon Keith Best told CTV News he saw a van fully engulfed in flames. Upon approaching the scene, he says saw a male on fire escape the vehicle.
While attending to the man, Best says he noticed puncture wounds on the left side of the man's body.
The victim apparently confirmed he had been stabbed.
Police aren't able to release more information on the situation at this time, but say the man was brought to hospital.
The extent of his injuries are unknown.
