

CTV London





Bruce Peninsula OPP are investigating after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Officers were called to a serious crash along Highway 6 in the town of South Bruce Peninsula around 7:21 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find an Orange Hyundai and a Red GMC Sierra pick-up truck involved in the crash.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, their name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit are assisting the Bruce Peninsula OPP with the collision investigation.

The Bruce Peninsula OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.