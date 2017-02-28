Featured
One person injured after industrial accident in Chatham
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 2:27PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 5:11PM EST
The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial accident in Chatham on Tuesday.
Police say it happened on O'Neil Street, south of Park Avenue West and one person has been taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
A stop work order is in place for Liquiforce in Chatham after a ministry inspection.
The ministry says Liquiforce was involved in pipeline work when a cable on the road was snagged by a passing vehicle, injuring the worker.
The inspector also ordered documentation from Henry Heyink Construction Ltd. and from Liquiforce for traffic protection.
The investigation continues.
