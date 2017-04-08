Featured
One person in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Elgin
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 8, 2017 6:29PM EDT
One male has life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Central Elgin.
OPP were called to Burwell Road at Ron McNeil Line at 7:30 a.m.
Police say a male was taken to hospital in critical condition and two other people in another vehicle had minor injuries.
The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators are on scene to help determine the cause of the collision. They say a vehicle was leaving Burwell Road when the vehicle was struck by another on Ron McNeil Line.
