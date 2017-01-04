Featured
One person has died after collision at Highway 401 off ramp
OPP responded to a fatal collision at Highway 401 off ramp at Wellington Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Twitter / OPP West Region)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:07PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:41PM EST
One person is dead and another in critical condition following a crash on the 401 off ramp at Wellington Road.
OPP say the vehicle went into a ditch off the east bound ramp around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The ramp has been closed for an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.
A female and male were both taken to hospital, with the female pronounced deceased.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.