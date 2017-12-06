

CTV London





Middlesex OPP say one person has been airlifted to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 402.

The crash involves three commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles.

Const. Max Gomez says one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and began a chain of events involving the other vehicles.

Gomez says one person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance. The extent of the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

One of the vehicles involved was transporting pigs, several of them were injured.

The eastbound lanes of the 402 were closed for several hours for cleanup.