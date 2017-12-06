Featured
One person airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 402
402 crash near Strathroy Ont. on Dec. 6, 2017. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 10:28AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 11:27AM EST
Middlesex OPP say one person has been airlifted to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 402.
The crash involves three commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles.
Const. Max Gomez says one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and began a chain of events involving the other vehicles.
Gomez says one person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance. The extent of the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
One of the vehicles involved was transporting pigs, several of them were injured.
The eastbound lanes of the 402 were closed for several hours for cleanup.