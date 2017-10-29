

CTV London





London police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash Saturday.

Police said a stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Thompson Road Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested one man at the scene but a second man fled. Officers searched a wooded area along the river for the man but didn't find him.

He is described as white, between 18 to 24 years, with a short stature and full beard. He was wearing a white shirt.

The man arrested after the crash is charged with property obtained by crime over $5,000.