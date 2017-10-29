Featured
One man charged, another fled after stolen vehicle crashed
London police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash Saturday.
Police said a stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Thompson Road Saturday afternoon.
Police arrested one man at the scene but a second man fled. Officers searched a wooded area along the river for the man but didn't find him.
He is described as white, between 18 to 24 years, with a short stature and full beard. He was wearing a white shirt.
The man arrested after the crash is charged with property obtained by crime over $5,000.