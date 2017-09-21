

CTV London





One person is dead following a plane crash near the Goderich Municipal Airport.

Emergency crews found the plane early Thursday morning, several hours after receiving calls about a plane that appeared to be in distress near the airport.

Huron County OPP say debris from the small, fixed-wing plane was found around 2:30 a.m. in Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres offshore.

A woman found with the debris was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is believed that a second person was also in the plane. As of late Thursday morning, she had not been found.