One dead and one missing after plane crash near Goderich
OPP brought in a search and rescue helicopter to help in their search for a missing plane on Thursday, September 21, 2017. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 11:37AM EDT
One person is dead following a plane crash near the Goderich Municipal Airport.
Emergency crews found the plane early Thursday morning, several hours after receiving calls about a plane that appeared to be in distress near the airport.
Huron County OPP say debris from the small, fixed-wing plane was found around 2:30 a.m. in Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres offshore.
A woman found with the debris was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
It is believed that a second person was also in the plane. As of late Thursday morning, she had not been found.