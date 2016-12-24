

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





A house was damaged by fire in Glencoe late Saturday morning, but everyone was able to evacuate safely.

Fire crews were called to Main Street in the town to a single family dwelling between 11 and 11:30 a.m. There was heavy smoke seen throughout the town.

Southwest Middlesex Deputy Fire Chief Rob Cole told CTV News that a cat had been missing after the occupants escaped, but was later found in the home unharmed.

Cole says crews worked for about an hour to douse the fire and the extent of the damage was not known as firefighters continued to clean up in the afternoon.

He was pleased that nobody was injured in the blaze.

"It turned out quite well considering. It could have had a different outcome," Cole says.