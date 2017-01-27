

CTV London





The province of Ontario is ordering that all admissions be suspended at a Woodstock nursing home where a former nurse is accused of murdering several residents.

CTV London has learned that Caressant Care Woodstock Nursing Home can no longer accept new admissions as of January 26th according to a directive from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

“The ceasing of admissions has been directed based on my belief that there is a risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents in the home or persons who might be admitted as residents,” said the directive signed by Karen Simpson, director under the Long-Term Care Homes Act inspections branch.

The order does not go into details as to why residents or new admissions may be in danger.

Caressant Care Nursing Home is where former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of murdering seven residents. She is also accused of murdering an eight individual, a resident at a nursing home in London. All of the alleged victims died between 2007 and 2014.

Recently Provincial Police released a series of new charges against the former nurse, which include four counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

On Tuesday police exhumed two bodies from St. Peter’s Cemetery in London as part of their investigation into the deaths.

Wettlaufer is set to appear in court on February 15.