Numerous vehicles damaged in north London
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:17PM EST
London police are warning residents to be vigilant after numerous vehicles were damaged in the north end of the city recently.
Between Jan. 11 and 19th, police received notice that 17 cars were vandalized in the area between Kipps Lane and Huron Street, and Belfield Street and Briarhill Avenue.
Most of the incidents involved damage to tires but some windows and mirrors were also affected.
Anyone with information about these cases of vandalism is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.
