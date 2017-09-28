Featured
Numerous firearms taken during Thames Centre break-in
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 12:21PM EDT
Police say a number of firearms have been stolen from a Thames Centre home.
OPP were called to Avon Drive Sunday about a break-in.
Police say the suspects breached a door to the residence.
Once inside, a number of firearms, including rifles and antique firearms were taken.
The Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) is investigating.
Police are asking residents of Middlesex County to report suspicious vehicles or persons immediately to 911.