Middlesex OPP had a busy long weekend patrolling the roads and laid numerous charges.

There were more than 100 speeding charges handed out, along with distracted driving, seatbelt infractions and an impaired driving charge.

The breakdown of charges are:

113 Speeding charges

2 Stunt Driving charges

2 Seatbelt charges

2 Distracted Driving charges

5 Hazardous Moving Violations

15 Other Highway Traffic Act charges

5 Insurance charges

1 Impaired

"We hope that enforcement action against these motorists now will prevent a catastrophe in the future - for them and other motorists," OPP said in a release.