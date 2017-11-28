

CTV London





London police have laid more than 40 charges against teenagers following an investigation into assaults, robberies and thefts over the last two months.

Police say a large group of youth were reportedly assaulting others or entering homes while the residences were occupied.

It appears the group targeted student homes in the areas around Fanshawe College and Western University, police say.

While the investigation, continues, charges have been laid against one adult and 12 teens in relation to seven incidents.

Police have outlined what they say happened:

• Saturday, October 8, 2017 – at approximately 12:25 am, three victims were approached by a group of youths in a vehicle in the area of Fanshawe College. Two females and a male were assaulted, one sprayed with pepper spray. Two of the three victims were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

• Saturday, October 14, 2017 – at approximately 2:25 am, a yet-to-be-identified victim is observed on video surveillance being assaulted by multiple suspects. The victim is observed being pepper sprayed before fleeing the area. The victim is urged to please contact police as soon as possible at 519-661-5670.

• Friday, November 4, 2017 – at approximately 11:30 pm, a large group of people entered a business located at 1175 Wonderland Road North and caused a disturbance. The group refused to leave and some staff members were assaulted, with two receiving minor injuries.

• Wednesday, November 8, 2017 – at approximately 2:45 pm in the area of 110 Grand Avenue, two males were involved in a consensual fight, when five others jumped in and assaulted one of the participants while he was laying on the ground. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The following charges have been laid against London teens:

An 18-year is charged with:

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing x 2;

• Assault x 2; and

• Fail to comply with undertaking.

A 16-year-old female is charged with:

• Assault;

• Assault with a weapon; and

• Administer noxious thing/intent to endanger life.

A 16-year-old male is charged with:

• Theft under $5000;

• Fail to comply with undertaking;

• Assault; and

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing.

A 16-year-old male is charged with:

• Assault x 3;

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing;

A 16-year-old male is charged with:

• Assault; and

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing.A 16-year-old London male is charged with:

• Assault causing bodily harm.

A 16-year-old male is charged with:

• Assault causing bodily harm.

A 15-year-old London female is charged with;

• Theft under $5000;

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing;

• Assault x 3;

• Assault with a weapon; and

• Administer noxious thing/intent to endanger life.

A 15-year-old male is charged with;

• Robbery with violence or threats; and

• Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by officer in charge x 2.

A 15-year-old male is charged with:

• Fail to comply with recognizance.

A 14-year-old male is charged with:

• Assault with a weapon x 2;

• Assault x 2;

• Theft under $5000;

• Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by officer in charge; and

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing.

A 14-year-old male is charged with:

• Assault x 2;

• Theft under $5000;

• Causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing; and

• Assault with a weapon.

A 14-year-old female is charged with:

• Assault causing bodily harm.