

CTV London





A $2 billion polyethylene facility planned by Nova Chemicals just outside of Sarnia will create 145 new jobs, as well as 1,400 indirect jobs in the region.

The announcement, made at Lambton College Friday, said Nova will invest $2.2 billion with the province contributing $100 million.

Nova will also expand its existing ethylene manufacturing plant to supply the new facility.

It will enhance its industry-leading manufacturing technology to improve product performance and increase energy efficiency, officials say.

The partnership will also bring new innovation capacity to Ontario, the provincial government says.

The projects will also boost regional construction and manufacturing and industrial services, it says.

“This strategic investment is a vote of confidence in Ontario’s economy and a crucial step forward for the Sarnia-Lambton region’s globally competitive chemical cluster. The project will create jobs, drive R&D collaboration and provide long-term benefits not just for the region but for all of Ontario,” said Minister of Economic Development and Growth Brad Duguid.