A 21-year-old Norwich Township man is facing internet luring charges following a three week police investigation.

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit were assisted by the Norfolk County OPP detachment in arresting the man.

In January 2017, OPP received a complaint from a parent in regards to a person communicating inappropriately on the internet with their child.

The matter was turned over to the exploitation unit for investigation.

On Feb. 8, police arrested and charged the 21-year-old Norwich Township man with three counts of luring a child for a sexual purpose and one count of sending sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age.

The accused was released with conditions. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe Ontario on March 28, 2017.

The investigation is continuing.