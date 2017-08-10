

Thousands were suddenly left without power in northwest London after equipment failure caused a widespread outage in the area.

Customers in areas near and in West London, Oakridge, Hyde Park, and Masonville were all hit with outages.

London Hydro says the cause was equipment failure and that most areas should see power restored later this morning.

Meanwhile police were reminding motorists to treat all intersections without working traffic signals as four way stops.