Northwest London left in the dark
Widespread outage in Northwest London on Thursday, August 10, 2017. (London Hydro)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 9:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 10, 2017 10:09AM EDT
Thousands were suddenly left without power in northwest London after equipment failure caused a widespread outage in the area.
Customers in areas near and in West London, Oakridge, Hyde Park, and Masonville were all hit with outages.
London Hydro says the cause was equipment failure and that most areas should see power restored later this morning.
Meanwhile police were reminding motorists to treat all intersections without working traffic signals as four way stops.