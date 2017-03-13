Featured
North Perth man charged after aggressive driving incident near Milverton
Perth OPP have charged a North Perth man with careless driving after an incident involving a Ministry of Natural Resources pickup truck.
Police were notified of an aggressive driver Saturday on Perth Road 119, south of Milverton.
Police say the driver of a silver Mitsubishi car had been tailgating a fully marked MNR pickup that was southbound on the road and then passed it at a high rate of speed.
They say the MNR vehicle was then forced to brake to allow the car back into the lane to avoid a collision from occurring with another vehicle that had been oncoming.
The Mitsubishi car was located shortly after and a 21 year-old was charged with careless driving.
