Norfolk OPP are investigating a complaint from a school official that a 13-year-old female sent a sexually explicit photo online to a 13-year-old male student.

Police were called about the incident Friday morning and determined that in October and November, the teens met online when the male requested a photo of the alleged victim. A photo was subsequently sent, however it was then shared with other students at the school.

Police say they were immediately contacted when school officials became aware of the incident.

The OPP is urging all parents to speak to their children about the dangers of exploitation and say there has been a marked increase in the number of reports involving youth sending and requesting sexually explicit images or videos over the internet.

Police refer to it as self-peer exploitation, but it is also known as sexting.

The OPP is concerned about the safety of those involved, and wants to create a greater awareness about the issue and what can be done if a teen finds themselves overwhelmed with the reality of their actions.

OPP say teens need to realize the long and short term dangers of sending out photographs of themselves. Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so.

Police say porn culture is becoming pop culture and often parents do not know that their kids are involved, and it can be difficult to determine.

Parents are encouraged to have honest and frank discussions with their kids about what self-peer exploitation is and explain that the images can often end up somewhere they may not want them to be. Be prepared to offer them some information about who they can turn to if they need help.

Tuesday is International Safer Internet Day and OPP say a good resource is the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P), C3P website, https://www.protectchildren.ca/

C3P partners with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. C3P is dedicated to the personal and online safety of all children. They offer a number of programs, services and resources for Canadians to help protect children and reduce their risk of victimization. You may find resources for children at every grade level and for parents on the website.