Featured
Norfolk OPP release name of Jamaican killed in farm accident
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 12:12PM EDT
OPP have released the name of a man killed on a farm near Teeterville on Tuesday.
Norfolk OPP say 43-year-old Ernest Williamson of Jamaica died when the tractor he was driving rolled on an embankment and trapped him underneath it.
It happenend on Windham Road 5 at 9:20 a.m.
Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk were also notified and attended the scene.