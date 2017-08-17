

OPP have released the name of a man killed on a farm near Teeterville on Tuesday.

Norfolk OPP say 43-year-old Ernest Williamson of Jamaica died when the tractor he was driving rolled on an embankment and trapped him underneath it.

It happenend on Windham Road 5 at 9:20 a.m.

Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk were also notified and attended the scene.