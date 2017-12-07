

Norfolk OPP say they’re investigating a death after an unresponsive man was found in a truck at a Simcoe school.

Police were called to the parking lot of St Joseph's School on Potts Road over the noon hour Wednesday.

They say a concerned citizen observed the man inside a white colored pickup truck.

The coroner attended the scene and pronounced 66-year old William John Pargeter of Norfolk County dead.

A post-mortem examination is taking place Thursday at a Hamilton hospital in order to determine the cause of death.

Police say at no time was there a threat to public safety or to the students inside the school.