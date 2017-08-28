

CTV London





Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt after a transport truck collided with a moving train Monday morning near Mitchell.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on Road 155.

Police say the tractor trailer failed to stop prior to crossing the railway.

The train was unable to stop in time and the crash caused the front two locomotives to derail.

The train was hauling eight rail cars, five loaded with grain and three were empty at the time.

The transport truck driver was treated for minor injuries, no one on the train was hurt.

The railway line and Road 155 between Line 32 and 34 will remain closed for a few days in order to clean up the crash.

The investigation is continuing.