

CTV London





London Mayor Matt Brown gave his annual State of the City Address on Tuesday morning following a tumultuous year at City Hall.

During the address, Brown highlighted the successes in London in 2016, but not much tying them to direct actions by city hall.

But there were no big job announcements, no new initiatives from the mayor's office either.

Brown stuck to the strategic plan set two years ago by council.

He talked about the need for action on poverty and housing.

Brown made his Rapid Transit pitch, but there was no announcement on funding. He says he will "continue to fight" for money.

He also thanked business leaders participating in the Economic Roadmap.

As for the air show, Brown says it will be back this year "bigger and better than ever.”

This morning’s address was at the London Convention Centre, with the doors opening around 7:30 a.m.

Just last night councillors recommended launching an investigation into last year’s budget dispute with police. At the core of the investigation would be whether or not the Mayor should have forwarded a potential budget compromise to council in February.

Perhaps the most notable challenge for the Mayor this past year, came up when it was learned he had an affair with the Deputy Mayor Maureen Cassidy.

Both Brown and Cassidy took unpaid leaves of absences, and have since returned to work, insisting that city business was not affected by their relationship. It was determined that they both violated the City’s code of conduct three times.

In past years the address’ have included job announcements or highlights of coming infrastructure plans such as rapid transit.

Daryl Newcombe will have full report on tonight at 6 p.m.