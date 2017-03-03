Featured
No foul play after pedestrian struck and killed by train near Watford
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 6:42AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 1:35PM EST
Lambton County OPP say no foul play is suspected after a man was struck and killed by a freight train.
Police say that just after midnight a pedestrian was struck by a train in the area of Nauvoo Road near Watford.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed the area for the investigation.
The deceased has been identified as a 32 year old male from Warwick Township.
The scene was shut down for about five hours for the investigation.
