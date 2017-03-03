

Lambton County OPP say no foul play is suspected after a man was struck and killed by a freight train.

Police say that just after midnight a pedestrian was struck by a train in the area of Nauvoo Road near Watford.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed the area for the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as a 32 year old male from Warwick Township.

The scene was shut down for about five hours for the investigation.