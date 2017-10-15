

CTV London





Police say four people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Stratford restaurant Sunday.

According to people at the scene, the vehicle was driven by an 86-year-old man and slammed into the front entrance of Two Gals and a Diner.

Police say four customers were injured but only one was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver was not hurt.

The investigation determined that the male driver of the SUV was trying to park in front of the restaurant and accidently put his foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police say no charges will be laid.