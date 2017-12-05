Featured
No charges after pedestrian killed in Sarnia
A pedestrian has died in Sarnia after being hit by a cube van.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Wellington Street and Christina Street.
The pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, died as a result of his injuires.
After conducting an investigation and interviewing witnesses, police say no charges will be laid in the incident.