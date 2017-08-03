

CTV London





A news conference is being held Thursday afternoon in London to outline the plans of the inquiry into the safety and security of residents in long-term care homes.

CTV London will be attending the news conference and carrying it live on at website at 1 p.m.

William C. McDowell, Lead Counsel of the Public, and Elizabeth Hewitt, the Inquiry's London based Senior Counsel will be to outlining the plans of the Inquiry and answering questions from media.

The Inquiry was announced on August 1 by the Government of Ontario under the Public Inquiries Act.

Its mandate is to inquire into what events may have lead into the crimes of Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer pled guilty to and was convicted of eight counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in relation to her time as a nurse at long-term care facilities.

The Inquiry is directed to inquire into the circumstances and contributing factors allowing these events to occur, including the effect, if any, of relevant policies, procedures, practices and accountability and oversight mechanisms.