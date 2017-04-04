

CTV London





An inaugural workshop helped launch a new garden program in London to help adult survivors of sexual abuse.

The non-profit group Reclaiming the Sacred Program out of Windsor held the even on April 1st in partnership with Opening the Circle in London.

The workshop showed participants how to plan, design, and create their own healing gardens.

“This focus of this program is more than just having people pass the time in their garden,” says Dan Bissonnette with Reclaiming the Sacred. “These personal sanctuaries are something that survivors relate to in a very profound way. Giving them the tools to design their own space can be very empowering.”

Bissonnette added that the partnership will allow the workshop to reach survivors in communities across southern Ontario.

The project funding was provided by the Sisters of St. Joseph.

For more information on the Reclaiming the Sacred Program, visit their web site at www.reclaimingthesacred.org