New London aviation company opening next month
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 2:18PM EDT
A new aviation company is coming in for a landing in London next month.
Midland Instruments Ltd. is expanding at the London International Airport on June 1.
Midland Instruments is a full service shop for avionics systems for any type of aircraft.
The company will employ close to 20 skilled technicians in London.
“We had been looking for several months for a Southern Ontario location.” said Midland Instruments President Vince Scott in a news release. “We found the business atmosphere and professionalism at London International to be among the best and look forward to a great working relationship. It’s nice to have a world class airport in our corner.”
Midland Instruments will provide avionics service and maintenance to aircraft across Ontario and the U.S.
