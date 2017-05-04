

CTV London





A new aviation company is coming in for a landing in London next month.

Midland Instruments Ltd. is expanding at the London International Airport on June 1.

Midland Instruments is a full service shop for avionics systems for any type of aircraft.

The company will employ close to 20 skilled technicians in London.

“We had been looking for several months for a Southern Ontario location.” said Midland Instruments President Vince Scott in a news release. “We found the business atmosphere and professionalism at London International to be among the best and look forward to a great working relationship. It’s nice to have a world class airport in our corner.”

Midland Instruments will provide avionics service and maintenance to aircraft across Ontario and the U.S.