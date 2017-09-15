Featured
New city bylaw cracks down on drivers offering unlicensed rides
CTV London
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 4:20PM EDT
The city has charged three drivers for offering rides through Kijijji this past week, under its vehicle-for –hire bylaw.
London’s chief enforcement officer, Orest Katolyk, says there has been a recent increase in people offering rides on social media platforms.
The city’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw allows licensed drivers to offer rides in their private vehicles through approved transportation network companies such as Uber.
“Accepting a ride advertised on the internet means you know nothing about the driver and nothing about the car,” says Katolyk,
The first-time ticket for unlicensed drivers is $1,000. The maximum fine for subsequent convictions is $50,000.