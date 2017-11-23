

London police say an elderly woman was swindled out of $130,000 by her neighbour.

Police say between Jan. 1 and Sept. 29 an elderly woman was defrauded of a total of $136,469.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was befriended by a neighbour in 2015 and he slowly gained her trust by helping out with errands and repairs around her home.

The woman eventually entrusted the man with her bank documents which he used to obtain electronic access to all of the accounts.

Following this, police say several credit cards were opened in the woman’s name without her knowledge or consent.

Officers say cash was drawn on her credit cards and the man was added as a secondary card holder and named Power of Attorney for her property.

The suspicious transactions were noticed by a family member in June 2017, who contacted the London Police Service.

Following a three-month investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, a 50-year-old London man is facing several charges.

He is charged with two counts of fraud under $5000, two counts fraud over $5000, attempt fraud under $5000, theft over $5000.

Information on how to protect yourself or your loved ones from fraud can be found under theCrime Prevention section of the LPS website.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.