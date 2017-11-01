

CTV London





London police are urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a needle was found inside a chocolate bar Tuesday night.

The child says the candy was collected somewhere in the White Oaks area but an exact location is unknown at this time.

Luckily, the child was not hurt.

Parents should closely inspect all treats before kids eat them.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.