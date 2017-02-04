

CTV London





Londoners joined others across the country and at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto Saturday in the National Day of Action against Islamophobia.

The rallies are in solidarity with six Muslims massacred in Quebec City, and in opposition to Trump’s travel ban on Muslims and refugees. Organizers want the federal government to rescind the Safe Third Country Agreement and Designated Country of Origin list.

The local rally in Victoria Park drew more than 100.

"Islamophobic rhetoric that we see a lot of times, has violent consequences, like what we saw in Quebec," says Selma Tobah, one of the local organizers.

In less than a week, over 150 organizations have endorsed the National Day of Action against Islamophobia and White Supremacy. Civil society across the country, from national unions that represent teachers, postal workers and other professions to student associations and environmental groups, have united.

"We can't just speak to our values. We have to act on our values," said Walied Khogali, a Toronto community activist and one of the protest organizers of the protest at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

"Standing up for Canada means telling our friends south of the border that their policies are xenophobic, Islamophobic and they're making Canadians less safe."